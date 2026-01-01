James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly remembers star in emotional birthday tribute

James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly has paid tribute to her late husband on what would have been his 49th birthday.

The Dawson's Creek actor died following a battle with colorectal cancer in February, and on Sunday, Kimberly took to social media to remember the star.

As she shared previously unseen photos and videos of James, Kimberly wrote on Instagram Stories, "Would be your 49th birthday today. And I'm missing you tremendously."

The couple wed in 2010 and share six children, 15-year-old Olivia, 13-year-old Joshua, 12-year-old Annabel, nine-year-old Emilia, seven-year-old Gwendolyn and four-year-old Jeremiah.

Among the new images shared by Kimberly were several family photos, as well as touching clips of James having fun with his children.

"Always dancing with his kids," she wrote in a caption to accompany a video of James showing off his moves with his youngest son.

Alongside another family snap, Kimberly wrote, "Your love. Beauty. Presence. Tenderness. Protection. Safety. Creativity. Singing."

She added, "I'm so grateful for the time."

Elsewhere in the tribute, Kimberly posted videos of James enjoying activities such as gardening and home improvements.

She wrote in an accompanying caption, "Just a year and a half ago. Doing what he loved. Working this land."

Kimberly continued to reflect on her heartbreak as she described the late actor as "the light of our lives".

Alongside another family photo Kimberly wrote, "Baby, you were the best humanity had to offer. This is a loss I don't know how to process. I will love you forever."