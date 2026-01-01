Kate Hudson reflects on 'ease' of ending relationships

Kate Hudson has claimed it's "so easy" for people to walk away from relationships in modern society.

The actress recently appeared on the On Film... With Kevin McCarthy podcast and discussed her latest movie Song Sung Blue. The movie centres around the complicated union between Hudson's character Claire and her husband Mike, played by Hugh Jackman.

Although the real-life couple experienced personal tragedies, they stayed strong and continued to perform as a successful Neil Diamond tribute act.

Claire and Mike's dedication to each other deeply resonated with Hudson, who received a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her performance.

She explained, "One of the things I think about in movies is it's so easy for us today to leave. To neglect what it is to fight for something, to believe in something, to believe in your family, to believe in your partnership, to work hard for something."

The 46-year-old star went on to insist it's "wonderful" that people are now more accepting when "complicated relationships" end.

However, she is also an advocate for people vowing to stay together when a relationship is worth fighting for.

"I think the thing that hits people more than they want to maybe admit, is that relationships and life is hard," she said. "But when you have the grit and the resilience to stick with it or to stick with someone or to work through something, the other side of that is really powerful, strong and beautiful, and it gives everybody else a sense of like safety and love."

Hudson has been engaged to Danny Fujikawa since 2021.