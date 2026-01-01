Conan O'Brien reflects on his party being associated with Rob Reiner's death

Conan O'Brien has reflected on his party being linked to Rob Reiner's tragic death.

The TV host and comedian has spoken out about the uncomfortable link between a party he hosted and the deaths of Hollywood director Rob and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, a detail frequently referenced in reports about the case.

The couple attended a celebration at Conan's place the night before they were found dead at their California home in December.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Monday, the comedian addressed the connection.

"Very simply, we had a party, we invited our really good friends and then, the next day, this terrible thing happened," Conan stated.

The former Tonight Show host said that while having his gathering mentioned alongside the tragedy has been difficult, it is insignificant compared with the loss suffered by the Reiner family.

"Whatever difficulties my wife and I have experienced having our name attached to it are nothing compared to the scale of the tragedy for the family and the loss of Rob and Michele," Conan explained.

"If you're a known person, your name is going to get dragged into things sometimes, but it is not a hardship," he continued. "There is only sadness that they're gone."

Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were found dead in their California home on 14 December. Hours later, their son Nick Reiner, who also attended the party, was arrested and held without bail.

Nick, 32, has since been formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty in February and is due to return to court on 29 April.