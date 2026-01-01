As Ever spokesperson denies Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's brand is set to launch in Australia

A spokesperson for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand As Ever has responded to claims that she is planning to expand into the Australian market.

A representative for the royal's home and lifestyle brand, which sells products including jam, honey, chocolate and tea, has addressed a report published by ITV News claiming that Meghan is expanding the U.S.-only business into Australia before the U.K.

Editors alleged that the former Suits star will be taking private business meetings about the expansion when she and her husband Prince Harry visit the country in mid-April.

In response, the As Ever spokesperson told Us Weekly on Monday, "This is speculation. No decisions have been made about when or where international expansion might take place. Entering new markets is a considered process, but it's something the brand is excited to explore as it continues to grow in this next phase. Watch this space."

Meghan, 44, launched As Ever in her native America in April 2025, around the same time as the first season of her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, with Netflix bosses partnering with her on both the show and her business venture.

On Friday, reps for Netflix and As Ever announced that Netflix were no longer an investor in the brand.

"As Ever is grateful for Netflix's partnership through launch and our first year. We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As Ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can't wait to share more," the brand spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a Netflix rep added, "As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world."

With Love, Meghan ran for two seasons and a holiday special last year.

Meghan and Harry's Archewell Productions still has a first-look deal with Netflix for film and TV projects.