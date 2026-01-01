Corey Feldman ‘wasn’t invited to take part in Oscars Reiner tribute’

Corey Feldman says he was not invited to take part in a tribute to the late filmmaker Rob Reiner planned for the 2026 Academy Awards.

The 54-year-old Goonies actor shared the claim in a post on X, saying he had not been asked to participate in a planned tribute to Rob Reiner, 78, during the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment after the filmmaker and his wife Michele, 70, were murdered in their mansion in December.

Corey said: “I just want to briefly mention this Oscars thing! Yes, it’s true that I was not invited.”

He added: “I understand many believe it’s due to being outspoken about the abuse I suffered as a child and the campaign to silence me. However, this isn’t about me. It’s not my moment at all. It’s about the tragic loss of our friend Rob Reiner and his memory.

“As much I appreciate all support, it’s very sweet of you… but please stop.

“Please take down any petitions to push for my presence at the awards.

“They don’t need me there.”

Referring to his Stand By Me co-stars Will Wheaton and Jerry O’Connell, the actor added: “Will and Jerry got this I’m sure. “They will do a fantastic job… I’ll honor Rob my own way.”

The Oscars tribute to the Reiners is expected to reunite Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, who starred together in Rob’s 1989 film When Harry Met Sally.

According to earlier reporting by Variety, Billy and Meg are expected to appear on stage alongside other actors from Rob’s films as part of the segment.

Corey appeared in Rob’s 1986 coming-of-age film Stand By Me.

The tribute is expected to take place during the In Memoriam segment of the 2026 Academy Awards ceremony, which is scheduled to be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 15 March.

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead on 14 December at their mansion in California, with authorities later saying both had died from “multiple sharp force injuries”.

Their son Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths.

Nick pleaded not guilty to the charges in February.

Prosecutors said he is facing two counts of murder with an enhancement that could carry the death penalty or life imprisonment without parole if he is convicted.