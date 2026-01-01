Timothy Busfield denies sexually assaulting actor Claudia Christian

Timothy Busfield has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted actor Claudia Christian three decades ago.

Busfield's spokesperson Larry Stein, told TMZ that the director denies all the allegations made by Christian, with whom he worked on the 1991 film Strays.

Christian's police interview comes two months after Busfield was named in a New Mexico arrest warrant over accusations of child sexual abuse on the set of The Cleaning Lady. Busfield was accused of touching twin child actors inappropriately in incidents that allegedly occurred between late 2022 and early 2024.

"The current case, which has destroyed his reputation and career, is about an allegation regarding prepubescent boys," Stein said in a statement. "There is absolutely no connection between 35-year-old allegations regarding an adult woman and prepubescent boys."

The Mirror US reported at the weekend that Christian had come forward with allegations against Busfield, following his arrest in January.

According to an interview with police obtained by the outlet, Christian claimed Busfield grabbed her, threw her against a wall and started kissing her while they rehearsed lines in his trailer.

"He had an erection, and he shoved his tongue in my mouth, and I pushed him off, and I ran out of the trailer," Christian claimed in the interview.

"I did tell the people I was working on the film with, and they did nothing," she told the outlet, "which is a reflection of how normal it was for young women to be hurled up against a wall and fondled without warning nor permission.

"They might have spoken to him, but I doubt it. I very much doubt they would have started an investigation based on my report."

Busfield surrendered himself to local law enforcement in January over the child sex abuse allegations and has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.