Arnold Schwarzenegger signs on for new Conan the Barbarian film

Arnold Schwarzenegger is ready to relaunch the Conan the Barbarian franchise.

Christopher McQuarrie, who has helmed the four most recent Mission: Impossible films, is attached to write and direct King Conan for 20th Century Studios, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Schwarzenegger is in talks to reprise his role as sword-wielding Conan the Barbarian, more than 40 years after he first starred in the 1982 film and its 1984 sequel.

Schwarzenegger announced McQuarrie's involvement in the project over the weekend at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio.

He also revealed during a conversation that he is in talks to return to two more of his most iconic action franchises: Predator and Commando.

"They did an additional Predator and the director has been doing a great job of that. Now, he wants me to be in the next Predator," Schwarzenegger shared. "We've talked about it. As a matter of fact, Fox Studios has kind of rediscovered Arnold. They've come to me and said, 'We want you to do Predator, we just got a script for you to do Commando 2.'"

Teasing King Conan, Schwarzenegger told the crowd, "It's a great story where Conan was 40 years king and he gets complacent, and now he gets forced out of the kingdom, slowly. Then there's conflict, of course, and then he somehow comes back, and then there's all kinds of madness and violence and magic and creatures. Now, of course, you have all the special effects, and the studio system has plenty of money to make those movies really big. So I'm looking forward to all of those projects."