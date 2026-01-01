Quentin Tarantino fires back at Rosanna Arquette with feisty riposte

Quentin Tarantino has fired back at Rosanna Arquette's criticism of Pulp Fiction, specifically the use of the N-word in the film.

The legendary director made a pubic riposte in a statement shared by Deadline

"Dear Rosanna, I hope the publicity you're getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of?" he began.

"Do you feel this way now? Very possibly. But after I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect is very cynical reasons, shows a decided lack of class, no less honour," Tarantino continued.

"There is supposed to be an esprit de corps between artistic colleagues. But it would appear the objective was accomplished. Congratulations, Q."

In a recent interview with The Times UK, Arquette, who played the minor role of Jody in the film, acknowledged it as "iconic, a great film on a lot of levels.

"But personally, I am over the use of the N-word," she added. "I hate it. I cannot stand that he has been given a hall pass. It's not art, it's just racist and creepy."

In 1997, Spike Lee condemned Tarantino's overuse of the slur, saying, "I'm not against the word, and I use it, but not excessively. And some people speak that way. But Quentin is infatuated with that word. What does he want to be made, an honorary Black man?"

More recently, filmmaker Lee Daniels has also critiqued Tarantino's decision to use the word in his projects, particularly when the Inglourious Basterds director advised audiences to "see something else" if they had a problem with his creative choices.

"That's not the right answer," Daniels opined.