Heated Rivalry stars speak out about online hate and bigotry

The stars of Heated Rivalry have taken a stand on online hatred and bigotry among the show's fanbase.

Co-stars Hudson Williams, François Arnaud and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova shared statements on their respective social media platforms condemning prejudiced comments from supposed fans.

"Don't call yourself a fan if you share racist/homophobic/biphobic/misogynistic/ageist/ableist/parasocial/bigoted comments of any kind," the statement read. "None of us need your hateful 'love'."

Cast member Robbie GK, show creator Jacob Tierney and author Rachel Reid also reposted the message from Williams.

The note continued, "We all respect and support and love each other and are on the same side. If you can't accept that, gtfoh."

Kharlamova also shared an addendum on her Instagram Story: "Pls don't make a show that's about love be hateful online. So much love was poured into this project, and we all genuinely have so much respect for everyone involved in making this. We're not characters, and neither are our real friends, partners, family and making up false narratives about us isn't 'love'. So much good has come from this show, so let's keep that going! Share the love, the art, the dance parties, the friends made, the positivity!"

The hockey romance show, based on Reid's novels, has catapulted its stars into overnight sensations.

In the past, similar sentiments have been expressed by networks airing other popular shows. Prime Video released a statement deploring toxic fan behaviour amid Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty; while reality dating show Love Island USA implored its viewers to "please just remember they're real people - so let's be kind and spread the love!".