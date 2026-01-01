Donald Glover to voice Yoshi in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Donald Glover has been revealed as the voice of Yoshi in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The Atlanta actor will voice the Nintendo video game's iconic green dinosaur in the sequel to 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Producer Chris Meledandri, who is the CEO of the animation studio Illumination, revealed the news in a Nintendo Direct livestream on Monday, following the release of the movie's final trailer.

"Since he appeared in our recent trailer, many of you have wondered who's voicing the character. I'm excited to share with you today that the voice of Yoshi is Donald Glover," he said.

In addition, new voice cast members include Wednesday's Luis Guzmán as Wart and Insecure's Issa Rae as Honey Queen.

They join the returning star-studded cast, led by Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as the voices of the video game's favourite plumbers, Mario and Luigi. Other returnees include Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

As previously announced, Marvel star Brie Larson voices Princess Rosalina, while actor/director Benny Safdie has brought Bowser Jr. to life.

In the upcoming movie, based on the 2007 video game Super Mario Galaxy and its 2010 sequel, Mario, Luigi, Peach, and their new friend Yoshi go on an adventure in outer space and face off against the evil Bowser and his son.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, will be released in cinemas on 1 April.