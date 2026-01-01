Charles Melton is a first-time father

Charles Melton has become a dad.

The Riverdale actor revealed on Monday that he and his partner Camille Summers-Valli have welcomed their first child.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old posted a carousel of images, beginning with a photo of him planting a kiss on Camille's cheek as she holds their baby.

"Our family," Charles captioned the post.

The May December star did not reveal their newborn's name, sex or when they were born.

The carousel also featured a snap of Charles and the baby lying on a carpet, with the tot's feet near his nose, Camille holding the baby on a balcony, and Charles cradling their child by a window.

The actor was flooded with congratulatory messages from his famous friends, including Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Marisol Nichols. Lili wrote, "(Love heart) angels," and Marisol added, "Omg! (Heart eyes emoji) Congrats Charles!"

In addition, Charles' May December co-stars Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore commented on the post, with Natalie writing, "Heart melt!!!" and Julianne congratulating him on his "beautiful family".

He also received messages from the likes of Molly Ringwald, Zelda Williams, Kit Connor and Bella Thorne.

Camille is an artist, director and photographer who primarily works in music videos and adverts. She directed Charles and Elle Fanning in video campaigns for the fashion brand Coach in 2024.

It is unclear when Charles and Camille began dating. She announced she was pregnant via an Instagram post in January, sharing a carousel of images from her pregnancy with the caption, "Making a lil family."