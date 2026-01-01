Hilary Duff reflects upon 'devastating' estrangement from parents

Hilary Duff has reflected on her "devastating" estrangement from her parents and older sister Haylie.

The singer-actress candidly discussed her difficult family dynamics in a new episode of the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, which aired on Monday. During the appearance, Hilary revealed how the divorce of her parents, Robert and Susan, deeply affected her.

She told host Shetty, "To be in a family that, you know, your parents aren't together, and you don't have relationships with both of your parents, it's devastating."

She continued, "You want your parents to feel like they care about you. And a big portion of my existence hasn't felt like that. I don't know if that's the truth, but that's how it feels."

Elsewhere in the interview, Hilary also touched upon her rift with her older sister Haylie.

The 38-year-old star explained how the conflict between the siblings inspired the song We Don't Talk, from her new album Luck... or Something.

Hilary shared, "My sister and I don't speak. It's very hard to be a person who's had their life exposed in the industry for 25 years, and we were talking about, you know, that earlier tiptoeing around what the outcome has been for some of it ... It's a very vulnerable song, and it's a very raw part of my existence."

The star hinted that the sisters could still mend their fractured relationship.

She added, "I hope it's not forever, but it's for right now."

Continuing with the theme of complicated relationships, Hilary also discussed her 2014 split from ex-husband Mike Comrie.

While she insisted the break-up had been a tough choice, she also knew it was the right thing to do for the sake of their son Luca, who was born in 2012.

She shared, "I've been pretty open about, you know, being a divorced person and what that's like, and being a single mom. Choosing to end a family is a huge, horrible choice to make. But I also co-parent... with that person. And we do a great job mostly."