Anna Camp reveals she is 'proud' to be bisexual

Anna Camp has come out as bisexual after confirming her relationship with Jade Whipkey last year.

The Pitch Perfect actress made the announcement as she appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast I've Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario. Camp went public with her girlfriend Jade in May 2025, and the star has now revealed she's happier than ever in her private life.

Camp explained, "As a 43-year-old woman, I am very proud of myself for owning my sexuality at this age. I am a very strong person for doing it in somewhat of a spotlight with people criticising and judging and making assumptions. I'm really proud to be bisexual."

The actress went on to discuss how it felt to navigate a "major evolution" during her 40s and "not be afraid" of staying true to herself.

After confirming her romance with Whipkey, the pair made their red carpet debut at the Bride Hard premiere in June 2025.

Camp added that having her personal life subjected to public scrutiny has been tough at times, but she has no regrets.

She added, "Sure, there are times I feel like I am taking a risk and this is scary and I'm doing it in a public forum. But to say, 'No, I only get one life and I want to be happy,' that's what life is all about."

Camp was previously married to Michael Mosley and her Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin.

As she reflected on her past relationships, the star insisted she would continue to "evolve and learn".

She mused, "You think you've got this idea of who you are and that's how your life is going to go... And it could have stopped in that way. I could have settled."