Harvey Weinstein on Gwyneth Paltrow speaking out against him: 'I don't know what drove her to do what she did'

Harvey Weinstein has addressed Gwyneth Paltrow speaking out against him.

In a rare interview from prison, the former film producer and convicted sex offender responded to the actress's allegations.

Paltrow, who starred in several of Weinstein's films, previously accused him of attempting to persuade her to give him a massage in his hotel suite after casting her in the lead role in 1996's Emma. She claimed that when she refused, he screamed at her "for a long time".

In the new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein claimed that she had made a "big deal over nothing".

"Because she was a good friend of mine," he said when asked why her accusations were particularly upsetting to him. "I don't know what drove her to do what she did. To make such a big deal over nothing."

"I walked out of a nice meeting with her and said, 'How about a massage?' And she just went, 'No, I don't think so,'" he continued. "I got the message. I never put my hands on her."

Weinstein then recalled being confronted by Paltrow's then-fiancé, Brad Pitt, after the incident.

"She told Brad Pitt. Brad Pitt came to me and said, 'Don't do anything like that with my girl,'" he recalled. "I said, 'Don't worry, Brad. I got it.' But then Gwyneth goes on Howard Stern and The New York Times and makes a big deal about it all."

The 73-year-old went on to insist that "nothing happened".

"She knows that nothing happened," he told the publication. "But this person who was a friend, who owes her career to me, just stabs me in the back."

The former producer added, "She wanted to be part of the crowd. I won't forgive her for that."

Paltrow was among more than 100 women who accused the Shakespeare in Love producer of sexual harassment after a 2017 New York Times exposé that helped spark the global #MeToo movement and ultimately led to his imprisonment.

Weinstein is serving a 16-year prison sentence in California following a 2022 conviction for rape and sexual assault.