Candice Bergen "in total denial" about upcoming 80th birthday

Candice Bergen has admitted she is "in total denial" about her upcoming 80th birthday.

The actress revealed she found the idea of being an octogenarian "unfathomable".

"Oh God. Oy. I'm in denial," Candice, who is set to turn 80 in May, told the Movies For Grownups website. "I'm just in total denial. I don't even want to talk about it. Being 80 is just unfathomable to me."

She explained that despite the impending milestone birthday, she didn't yet feel any different from how she had always felt - apart from moving a little more slowly.

"It doesn't feel anything. You feel the same," the Murphy Brown star continued.

"You feel like you always felt. Except maybe you walk a little bit slower and more carefully, because you don't want to fall. So stepping off a curb is a big event for me."

Candice said she worked out with a trainer, five days a week.

"I've known him for years," she said, "and he's just very savvy and knows his stuff."

Mostly, she said, her workouts consisted of weights work.

"It's very little cardio; I barely break a sweat," the Emmy winner said. "I said today, 'You're just trying to keep me alive, right?' It's just to remember how to move stuff, keep your joints ... to get the blood pumping a little bit."

As she aged, Candice revealed, she had changed her views on how many more years she hoped to live.

"Turning 80 is not what it used to be. My father died at 75, and at the time, I remember thinking, 'Well, that's a full life'," she recalled.

"I'm 79, and it is not a full life. I count on being there for my grandson's graduation from high school. Hopefully, my granddaughter. Well, that would make me almost historic."