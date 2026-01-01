Joshua Jackson breaks silence on James Van Der Beek's death

Joshua Jackson has broken his silence on James Van Der Beek's death.

The Dawson's Creek alum opened up about grieving his friend during an emotional interview with The Today Show.

"I think it hits in a variety of different ways," Joshua, 47, said. "For me as a father now, the enormity of that tragedy hits me in a very different way than just as a colleague, so I think the processing is ongoing."

The actor, who shares five-year-old daughter Juno with his ex-wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, explained he now saw his longtime friend through the lens of their roles as fathers, going on to note James's parenting ability and describing him as a "real man".

James, who died from stage 3 colorectal cancer last month at the age of 48, was father to six children, whom he shared with his wife, Kimberly Brook.

"He became what we used to just call a 'good man,' a man of the kind of belief, the kind of faith that allowed him to face the impossible with grace, an unbelievable partner and husband, right?" he said.

"Just a real man who showed up for his family and a beautiful, kind, curious, interested, dedicated father. And so while on the one hand that's beautiful and I think he did lead a very good life and he was a good man, it is also - the tragedy of that loss for his family is enormous."

Joshua, who co-starred with James in the hit '90s teen drama Dawson's Creek, added that while their time on the show was always of interest to fans, he believed James would be remembered for his later achievements.

"It was formative for us, and I know both of us look back on that time with great fondness," he reflected. "But I will also say is, I know that I'm just a footnote in what he actually accomplished in his life."