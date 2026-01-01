Mickey Rourke legally evicted from LA home

Mickey Rourke has been officially kicked out of his rented Los Angeles home.

Court documents obtained by Page Six show that Rourke's former residence on Drexel Avenue in the desirable Beverly Grove neighbourhood is now back under the control of its landlord, Eric T Goldie.

The judgement was filed on Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court by default. That means the Celebrity Big Brother UK alum likely failed to appear in defence of himself or respond to the complaint before a court deadline.

According to the complaint, the order was for "possession" of the residence, People magazine reported.

In December, a court filing demanded that Rourke vacate the home in three days or come up with $59,100 (£43,975) owing in back rent.

Rourke was seen removing belongings from the house in January. At the time, Page Six learned the 9 ½ Weeks actor had relocated to staying in an upscale West Hollywood hotel.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe was launched in Rourke's name, attempting to raise $100,000 (£74,400) to keep him from the eviction.

The actor vehemently denied involvement with the fundraiser, insisting in an Instagram video that he didn't ask for "f**king charity" and insisted, "That's not me, OK?"

While holding a small dog, Rourke claimed he "wouldn't know what a GoFund foundation is in a million years" and said he has "too much pride" to ask for help.

"I'd rather stick a gun up my a** and pull the trigger," he shared.