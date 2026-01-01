Mingus Reedus assault charges dropped with conditions

The assault case involving Mingus Reedus will be dismissed if he keeps his nose clean for 12 months.

According to a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in New York City, Reedus accepted a Family Adjournment in Contemplation of Dismissal (ACD) during a scheduled court appearance on Monday.

As part of the conditions of the ACD, the son of Norman Reedus and supermodel Helena Christensen "must remain arrest-free for one year and abide by the order of protection".

If he abides by the terms of the agreement, Reedus' case will then be dismissed and sealed.

"I was fully prepared to dismantle the prosecution's case and show a jury exactly what happened here. We had the evidence, we had the facts, we had the proof," Reedus' attorney told People magazine in a statement.

"Perhaps the District Attorney recognised that, because less than a week before trial, they made the offer to dismiss."

Reedus was arrested in New York City on the morning of 23 August last year.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the NYPD said that officers "observed a 33-year-old female with minor injuries to neck and leg."

Reedus was charged with assault; criminal obstruction of breathing; assault - recklessly causing physical injury; aggravated harassment; and harassment, according to New York Criminal Court records seen by People.

Reedus was previously arrested after he was involved in an altercation with a 24-year-old woman in New York City in September 2021. The woman claimed Reedus had punched her in the face following a verbal confrontation.

In a prior statement to People, Reedus' attorney at the time insisted he "was the victim" in that incident.