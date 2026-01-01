Kathy Ireland sues manager for allegedly swindling her fortune

Kathy Ireland has accused her former management team of cheating her out of her multi-million dollar fortune.

The supermodel turned entrepreneur claimed her former business managers betrayed her trust "on a staggering and unconscionable scale" and allegedly stole millions from Ireland and her family, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

In the lawsuit, Ireland, who Forbes once estimated to be worth $420 million (£312 million) through her self-titled brand Kathy Ireland Worldwide (KIWW), claimed her family was targeted by Jason Winters and Erik Sterling, who were allegedly at the helm of a deceptive management scheme.

"More than three decades ago, two Hollywood insiders promised to 'take care of everything' for her," the suit stated.

Ireland claimed Winters and Sterling told her she was "extraordinarily wealthy" and that her family would "never need to worry".

Instead, the model and her husband have been left in extreme debt and forced to sell their family home.

Ireland's lawyer, Jill Basinger, told the outlet that despite the breach of trust from within her inner circle, the Sports Illustrated cover girl is optimistic for the future.

"Kathy's a strong person of faith, and her trust in God has really helped her and (husband) Greg navigate the betrayal and the broken trust, and given her hope for the future," Basinger said.

"There's no betrayal that any human being can commit that would shake her foundation," she continued. "But that being said, people can't behave like this. And just as a matter of human decency, it's not right to treat someone like this. Kathy and Greg put all their trust in these folks. Their reward was to be cheated."