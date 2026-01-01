Colman Domingo hopes Paris Jackson will be able to enjoy watching Michael biopic after previous criticism

Colman Domingo hopes that Paris Jackson can enjoy the Michael Jackson biopic.

The 56-year-old actor will star as Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson in the Antoine Fuqua-directed flick Michael and hopes that Paris – the daughter of the Billie Jean hitmaker and Debbie Rowe – will enjoy seeing the "tribute" to her late father after she previously refuted Domingo's claim that she had been "helpful" during the making of the movie.

Colman told WSJ Magazine: "I hope that she eventually loves the tribute that we made about her father."

It comes after Paris took to social media last year to claim that she had no involvement in the production of the biopic – which will see the title role played by the King of Pop's nephew Jaafar Jackson and is slated for release next month.

The 27-year-old star posted on her Instagram Story: "(Colman Domingo), don't be telling people I was 'helpful' on the set of a movie I had 0 per cent involvement in lol that is so weird."

Paris added in a second post: "I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest / didn't sit right with me, and when they didn't address it, I moved on with my life. Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and God speed."

Colman explained that he had to ignore outside noise in his portrayal of Joe Jackson – who was accused of physically abusing his children.

The Euphoria star said: "For me, it was about finding his humanity. He created some of the most iconic artists that have ever walked this earth. What goes into the making of that man?"

Domingo added of the abuse allegations: "I will say that he chastised his children. It's always going to be arguable what's right and a great method."

Meanwhile, Colman revealed last year that he was ready to give up his acting career in his 40s before he landed his breakthrough role in TV series Fear the Walking Dead in 2015.

He told Esquire magazine: "I thought I was at the end of my career. I’d done everything I was supposed to do, and I didn’t want to be in this business bitterly.

"I had many heartaches in the industry. My work wasn’t being seen. Usually, in a career, you get a raise, you get a bump in promotion. There’s no promotion for being an artist. I just kept giving it six months.

"You think, ‘What’s it all about? Is it worth it? Is it worth stepping out on a limb, with sometimes little return?’ Sometimes I thought I couldn’t afford to be an artist — that it was just for wealthy kids with Ivy League educations."

The two-time Oscar nominee also explained that he only takes on parts that he believes in.

Colman said: "My work is revolutionary. It’s how I tell the world what I believe in. If you look at my work, you can tell what I think is important, where I’m putting my dollars, how I vote."