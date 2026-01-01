Colman Domingo addresses Paris Jackson's criticism of Michael Jackson biopic

Colman Domingo has responded to Paris Jackson's criticism of the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael.

Last September, the Rustin actor claimed in an interview with People that he had "chatted briefly" to the late music icon's eldest children, Paris and Prince, about the project, in which he plays Jackson family patriarch, Joe Jackson.

Colman also indicated that Paris was "supportive" of the feature, however, the 27-year-old later took to her Instagram Stories to note that she had "zero per cent involvement" in the film.

Reacting to the debate online during a recent interview for WSJ Magazine, the Oscar nominee insisted he hopes Paris watches the musical biopic.

"I hope that she eventually loves the tribute that we made about her father," he said.

Colman also claimed that his original comments to People had been "conflated", and the article was later amended to "more fully" capture what he had said.

Elsewhere in the chat, the Sing Sing star revealed he reached out to Paris after the drama erupted, and she simply responded with a heart emoji.

In one of her earlier messages about the film, the model-singer shared that she read one of the first drafts for Antoine Fuqua's movie but didn't contribute further.

"I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest/didn't sit right with me and when they didn't address it I moved on with my life (sic)," she clarified at the time. "Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and God speed."

Paris distanced herself further in follow-up videos, revealing that she "butted out" of the project after she pushed back against inaccuracies and "sugar-coating" in the script.

"There's a lot of inaccuracy and a lot of just full-blown lies and at the end of the day, that doesn't really fly with me. I don't like dishonesty. I spoke up, I wasn't heard, I f**ked off. That's it," she added.

Michael is set to be released in April. The King of Pop is portrayed by his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the film, and he stars alongside the likes of Nia Long and Miles Teller.