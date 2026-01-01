Daniel Radcliffe wants to become U.S. citizen

Daniel Radcliffe has set his sights on becoming a U.S. citizen.

During the latest episode of Bustle's One Nightstand series, the Harry Potter actor revealed he has lived in America "full-time" since 2020 but had been "back-and-forth" from his native U.K. since 2012.

Radcliffe went on to note that he has a Green Card, which allows him to live and work permanently in the U.S., but that he must wait "at least four years" before he can apply for citizenship.

"Well, I wanted to get a Green Card because my son is American and I'm going to need to be able to be here whenever I need to be here, but definitely, it's a weirdly impotent feeling not being able to get involved (in politics)," he said.

Daniel has been in a relationship with American actress Erin Darke since 2012, with the couple welcoming a son in April 2023.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Swiss Army Man star explained that he hopes his son doesn't pursue a career in acting.

"I would love my child not to be what I do for many reasons, but one of them is that like, 'Yeah, you avoid the nepo baby thing,'" the 36-year-old continued, referring to the term sometimes used to describe the children of celebrities who have pursued careers in the entertainment industry. "If you just become a tree surgeon, they'll just do something different; nobody's going to be comparing us."

However, Daniel insisted that there are some so-called "nepo babies" who have managed to navigate the business without being lumped under the label.

"(Nepo babies) just have to get better at answering the question," he smiled. "The only one that's done it right is (actress) Allison Williams and a couple of others who are just like, 'Yeah, I did it and I am a nepo baby and of course, wouldn't you have taken that opportunity?'"

Daniel is currently starring in the interactive one-man play, Every Brilliant Thing, on Broadway.