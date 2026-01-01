Barbra Streisand to receive honorary Palme d'Or at 2026 Cannes Film Festival

Barbra Streisand is set to receive the honorary Palme d'Or at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

The actress, singer and director will be presented with the Palme d'Or, or Golden Palm, during the French film festival's awards ceremony on 23 May.

"It is with a sense of pride and deep humility, that I'm honored to join the company of past Honorary Palme d'Or recipients whose work has long inspired me," Streisand, 83, said in a statement on Wednesday. "In these challenging times, movies have the ability to open our hearts and minds to stories that reflect our shared humanity, and to perspectives that remind us of both our fragility and our resilience. Cinema transcends borders and politics, and affirms the power of imagination to shape a more compassionate world."

The EGOT winner, who has never been to the film festival before, follows in the footsteps of previous honorary Palme recipients including Clint Eastwood, Jane Fonda, Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker, Tom Cruise, Michael Douglas and Harrison Ford.

Last year, Robert De Niro and Denzel Washington were bestowed the honorary award, while Meryl Streep and Star Wars creator George Lucas were honoured in 2024.

"A global star, Barbra Streisand is above all an artist, initiating projects that reflect who she is, that are her own and that she shares with the whole world," added festival director Thierry Frémaux. "She is the legendary synthesis between Broadway and Hollywood, between the music hall stage and the big screen. Hearing her sing and seeing her perform are part of our best years."

Earlier this month, it was announced that The Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson would also receive an honorary Palme d'Or at this year's festival. He will be presented with the honour during the opening ceremony on 12 May.