Minnie Driver opens up about 'unconventional' relationship with fiancé Addison O'Dea

Minnie Driver has opened up about her "unconventional" living arrangements with fiancé Addison O'Dea.

The actress has shared details of her relationship with the filmmaker, explaining that living separately has been "freeing" for them.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Spirit Daughter podcast, Minnie gushed about Addison and the life they have built together.

"I found my guy, my love, Addison. He's Gemini and as unconventional and as embracing of the lack of need for a status quo... we define what that is," she said. "That has been so freeing to be with someone for whom the weird idiosyncrasies were not a problem at all, but rather to be embraced and supported."

The Good Will Hunting star went on to describe their seven-year romance as a "long-distance relationship".

"That's exactly how we live," she stated. "Genuinely, that is how it is - we are constantly in different places and he has coached me (on) how it is okay. I love that."

Minnie admitted their relationship is often misunderstood because it doesn't fit the norm.

"I think because other people's reaction to it was always: this is a huge problem that you want things to be this way, or that this is the way your life naturally unfolds - the resistance to that, I always thought was wrong," the 56-year-old explained.

"I was worried and panicked that that would be problematic and it was for lots of people," she continued. "For Addison, he just sees it as how things work most fluidly - and most fluidly for everybody. There's an ease within that. So it's amazing."

The British actress added that it was Addison who "taught" her that living an unconventional life is perfectly acceptable.

"He really has taught me to embrace that my natural feeling for things to be completely and utterly unconventional and people sleeping in different rooms, in different houses in different places, and there being no punishment or sadness around any of that, but just an embracing of the is-ness of it all," the star shared.

Minnie and Addison have been dating since 2019. The actress shares a son, Henry, 17, with ex Timothy J. Lea.