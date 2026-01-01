Rosamund Pike clears up 'speculation' over split from Joe Wright before wedding

Rosamund Pike has cleared up "speculation" over her 2008 split from her former fiancé Joe Wright.

The Die Another Day actress met the director on the set of the 2005 period drama Pride & Prejudice and they embarked on a "huge love affair" and were set to get married in 2008, but ended up calling it off.

During an appearance on the How to Fail podcast on Wednesday, Pike cleared up a report claiming that they'd called it off after they'd sent out the wedding invitations.

"We'd asked people to save the date," the 47-year-old clarified. "We hadn't had invitations sent out, and we'd had a lovely plan (for) a wedding in Italy."

Recalling their relationship, the Gone Girl star shared, "We had a huge love affair. We were very, very in love. We had massive masses of adventures. We were very wild, and then it all fell apart."

Pike noted that the media assumes "the worst" when celebrities split, and she found herself facing "benevolent pity" from people "at all angles".

"When it falls apart, everybody thinks, 'Oh, my God, what is it? Must be an affair, polygamy, drug scandal,'" she continued. "It's utterly devastating, but it's not devastating in any of the ways that people imagine."

The British actress, who was 28 at the time, insisted the split was "far less spectacular" than what the reports suggested, but added, "You'd really love someone and they don't love you anymore."

Pike confessed that she felt "awful" for a while after the split and like "a big adult failure" returning home to her parents' house, however, she ultimately felt a sense of freedom to try "other templates" for life rather than the traditional marriage route.

She stated that she has since "done it her own way" and is "happily not married" to her longtime partner Robie Uniacke. The couple, who have been together since 2009, have two sons aged 13 and 11.

After her split from the Atonement filmmaker, they saw each other once more when they sat next to each other on a flight from the Toronto Film Festival in Canada back to London.

"We talked all the way and that was our only conversation since ending (the relationship) and it was lovely," she added.

Wright is now in a relationship with American actress Haley Bennett.