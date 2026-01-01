Kate Winslet to play female lead in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

Kate Winslet will play the female lead in Andy Serkis' upcoming fantasy epic The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

The Mare of Easttown actress will be staying in New Zealand from May to October to shoot her scenes in the upcoming film after the director and Sir Peter Jackson spent most of last year trying to coax her into signing on for the project, Deadline's Breaking Bax column reports.

The outlet noted that Kate mentioned in an interview with them last year that she would be out of the UK for several months this year but refused to disclose the reason why, and sources confirmed it will be due to her casting in The Hunt for Gollum.

The new film will explore the period between the end of The Hobbit trilogy and the beginning of The Lord of the Rings, focusing on the search for Gollum.

Andy, who portrayed Gollum through motion capture in the original trilogy, is returning to direct and reprise the role.

Elijah Wood and Sir Ian McKellen are expected to reprise their roles as Frodo Baggins and Gandalf respectively.

The former recently told The Times newspaper: “It hasn’t been officially announced, but at a convention last August, Ian sort of let the cat out of the bag.

“So there is a good chance. I’m not able to officially say anything until it’s announced, but I will say I’m thrilled with the prospect of another film. It’s always a little nerve-racking when people talk about new movies for a world like Middle-Earth. Everyone gets a little protective and hopes it retains its level of integrity, but this story is fun, thrilling. There is a genuine feeling of getting the band back together.”

When asked about Sir Ian’s insistence that no one else should play Gandalf while he’s still alive, Elijah said he feels exactly the same about Frodo.

He explained that he wouldn’t want another actor taking over the character “as long as I’m alive and able,” adding that he’s just as excited as fans at the thought of seeing familiar faces return.

Elijah described the idea of watching Gandalf reappear on screen as a moment that would thrill him not just as an actor, but as a fan of the franchise.

He said: "I certainly wouldn’t want anybody else to play Frodo either as long as I’m alive and able. And I can also recognise what fun that is going to be — when you are in the cinema and you see the hat turn around and it’s Gandalf. Because I’m also a fan, and excited to see how it all comes together."