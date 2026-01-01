NEWS 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple storms in at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Debuting straight at the top, 28 Years Later – The Bone Temple storms in at Number 1. The chilling new chapter in the iconic post-apocalyptic horror saga continues the terrifying legacy of the infected outbreak, delivering intense survival drama, haunting visuals and edge-of-your-seat tension for fans of the franchise.



Holding steady at Number 2, Wicked – For Good continues to enchant audiences. The spectacular continuation of the Oz-inspired musical saga deepens the emotional journey of Elphaba and Glinda, combining soaring musical numbers with dazzling fantasy spectacle.



Also remaining in place at Number 3, Zootropolis 2 keeps families entertained. The animated sequel reunites determined police officer Judy Hopps and sly fox Nick Wilde for another colourful adventure filled with humour, mystery and heartfelt moments.



Re-entering the chart at Number 4, The Running Man (2025) charges back into the Top 10. The modern reimagining of the classic dystopian action story delivers high-stakes thrills as contestants fight to survive a brutal televised game show in a dark vision of the future.



Slipping one place to Number 5, Sinners remains a strong performer. The gripping thriller continues to captivate audiences with its dark themes, tense storytelling and morally complex characters.



Making a huge climb from Number 22 to Number 6, Anaconda (2025) slithers further up the chart. The creature-feature reboot brings updated visual effects and jungle-set suspense, as a deadly giant snake terrorises an expedition deep in the wilderness.



Last week’s Number 1 Predator – Badlands drops to Number 7. The sci-fi action spectacle still delivers plenty of adrenaline, as the legendary alien hunter stalks its prey in a harsh and unforgiving new environment.



At Number 8, The Housemaid falls three places. The psychological thriller continues to intrigue viewers with its twisting narrative of secrets, manipulation and danger lurking within a seemingly perfect home.



Another returning entry lands at Number 9 with Now You See Me Now You Don’t. The latest instalment of the magic-themed heist series dazzles with elaborate illusions, clever twists and high-stakes spectacle.



Rounding out the Top 10 at Number 10, Scream VI slips one place. Ghostface’s latest reign of terror keeps horror fans hooked with its mix of suspense, brutal shocks and knowing nods to the long-running slasher franchise.

