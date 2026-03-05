Jack Osbourne announces birth of daughter Ozzy Matilda Osbourne

Jack Osbourne has announced the birth of his new daughter, Ozzy Matilda Osbourne.

The reality star and son of the late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne posted a reel to Instagram with a black and white photo of the newborn, lying on a flowery backdrop.

Next to her was a small plaque with the details of her arrival.

"Hello World. Name: Ozzy Matilda Osbourne, Date 5/3/2026, Time 8.49am, Weight 7lbs 12 oz, Length 19 in."

He captioned the post simply, "Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne."

Jack shared in December 2025 that his wife, Aree Gearheart, was pregnant with their second child. They were able to break the news to Ozzy that he would be a grandfather again before the heavy metal pioneer passed away on 22 July at the age of 76.

"It's awesome," Jack told The Sun on Sunday when he shared the news publicly.

"I think it's been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing - probably in that kind of 'full cycle' category, in a weird way."

Little Ozzy is Jack's fifth daughter, having had three with his former wife, Lisa Stelly, and Maple, born July 2022, with Gearheart.