William Shatner undergoes surgery after falling from horse

William Shatner has undergone surgery after shattering his right shoulder in a horse-riding accident late last year.

The Star Trek star opened up about the incident during the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films' 53rd annual Saturn Awards in California.

The original Captain Kirk shared that he was scheduled to undergo surgery on 11 March after he accepted the Hall of Fame award on behalf of the Star Trek franchise.

After asking for a chair to speak with select media, Shatner, who turns 95 this month, shared that he was feeling "old, tired and kind of hurt".

"I ride the horses that can compete in equine skills, which is fast down and ends on a sliding stop," he explained. "And the horse that I owned, I came off."

The Boston Legal alum was seriously injured during the incident.

"I'm not a young stuntman anymore. I started to roll, but hit the dirt with my shoulder. So I wrecked my shoulder."

Shatner said he was scheduled to undergo a "new type of shoulder operation called a reverse something or other" on Wednesday.

This isn't the first time the elderly Hollywood legend has suffered a health scare in recent months.

Back in September, it was reported that Shatner suffered a mysterious medical emergency at his Los Angeles home.

TMZ reported that it was an issue regarding his blood sugar.

"I overindulged. I thank you all for caring, but I'm perfectly fine," Shatner tweeted at the time.