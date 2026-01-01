Lindsay Lohan returns to New York City after fleeing Dubai

Lindsay Lohan has been spotted with her husband Bader Shammas and their son, Luai, in New York City after fleeing Dubai.

The news comes after TMZ reported last week that Lohan and her family were safe following retaliatory strikes on the UAE, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, which began after the US and Israel jointly attacked Iran on 28 February.

The Mean Girls star took to her Instagram stories to share a message, "Praying for peace. Stay safe everyone. God bless us all."

Lohan relocated to Dubai more than a decade ago in 2014, following legal troubles and a life in the public eye.

She married Shammas in 2022, and the couple welcomed their son in July 2023.

For her recent cover story for Vogue Arabia, the Freaky Friday star talked about her life in Dubai.

"Being in Dubai is very grounding. I get to just spend time with my family. The city gives me a sense of being with what's most important," she explained.

"That's a big breath of fresh air, having to not overthink everything you do every second.

"I wasn't having fun in the business anymore. It's not a life I wanted to live, you know? It's not a real life. It pushed me so far away that I moved to the other side of the world. And I'm so glad I followed my gut."

Despite living far from Hollywood, Lohan recently reunited with Jamie Lee Curtis to star in the 2025 sequel Freakier Friday.