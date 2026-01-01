Anwar Hadid files for restraining order against woman who broke into his bedroom

Anwar Hadid has applied for a restraining order against a woman he claims repeatedly harassed him, ultimately breaking into his bedroom while he slept.

Attorneys for Hadid, the younger brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, identified the woman as Kristen Paige Fury in a legal filing in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reports.

It claimed that she "engaged in a knowing and wilful course of conduct that is alarming, harassing and disturbing". Her conduct has allegedly escalated over time from "unwanted messaging to physical intrusion" into Hadid's bedroom while he was sleeping.

Hadid and Fury first crossed paths at a New Year's Eve party at his home on 31 December 2023, where she was the "guest of a mutual friend".

Fury began texting Hadid, who had earlier dated heiress Nicole Peltz, with messages telling him they were "meant to be together" according to the application for the restraining order.

Attorneys for Hadid said he "clearly told her that he did not share those feelings and was not interested in a relationship", but Fury persisted, ultimately breaking into his home late on 14 December last year and entering his bedroom while he slept.

Lawyers described how he was awakened by his dog barking and discovered Fury in his bedroom.

"She had a blanket over her head and stated words to the effect of, 'I know you must be scared right now; God sent me'."

The temporary restraining order was denied, but will be further explored at a hearing in the future, as the court "needs more information at a properly noticed hearing prior to issuing any orders", according to the legal documents.