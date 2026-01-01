Jennifer Lopez applauds single life: 'For the first time in my life, I feel like I'm free'

Jennifer Lopez has described how she finally feels "free", nearly two years after her split from Ben Affleck.

The singer opened up about how she is doing in the wake of her and the actor's August 2024 divorce in a preview of an upcoming Nightline interview.

"I'm in my happy era," Lopez gushed in a teaser clip, which aired on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

"I think, for the first time in my life, I feel like I'm free; I'm on my own. And it feels really good."

Lopez added that she didn't really know what being on her own felt like, as she'd been coupled for most of her life since she was in her early 20s.

"And even before that. I've always had boyfriends," she recalled. "There was always someone in my life, and so many things that I felt like were out of my control."

The pop star told Nightline host Juju Chang that she's also learned to stop putting so much pressure on herself.

"I've gotten to the point where I really trust myself and appreciate myself a little bit more, instead of being so hard on myself and always trying to prove myself," Lopez admitted, recalling how she "had to stop everything" and take "a year off from work" to properly heal from her latest divorce.

"I cancelled tours and just decided to be home and sit in what had happened without running away from it through work, through another person, through anything."

Lopez's split from Affleck marked her fourth divorce in three decades.

She was married to producer/actor Ojani Noa from 1997-1998; dancer/actor Cris Judd from 2001-2003; and singer/actor Marc Anthony from 2004-2014.