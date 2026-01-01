Hugh Dancy joins Downton Abbey and Game of Thrones stars in new Sydney Sweeney film

Hugh Dancy, Dominic West, Rose Leslie and more have been cast in The Custom of the Country.

The three actors - known for roles in the likes of Hannibal, Downton Abbey and Game of Thrones respectively - are on board for the upcoming feature film adaptation of Edith Wharton's novel alongside Sydney Sweeney.

According to Deadline, the trio have joined the cast alongside Josh Finan, Matthew Goode, Louis Garrell, Martha Plimpton, Ian Hart, James McArdle, Rosie Sheehy, Irene Jacob, Miranda Richardson, Louisa Harland and Ronk? Adék?lu?´j?´.

Production on the film - which will also star Leo Woodall - is already underway, with Josie Rourke on board to write and direct.

In the movie, Sweeney will portray Undine Spragg, a fiercely ambitious woman from the Midwest, who strives for the social heights in New York at the turn of the century.

With beauty, hustle and a sheer force of will at her side, Undine comes face-to-face with an entrenched elite, fearlessly courting controversy, until love and fortune align.

Rourke previously said in a statement: "Undine Spragg is the original dangerous woman.

"Edith Wharton’s character has forever fascinated, seduced and infuriated readers. The Custom of the Country was Wharton’s great American novel, and Undine Spragg sweeps across America and through Europe at top speed, during a time of immense economic and social change.

"The book whistles with modernity and as I was writing this adaptation, Sydney Sweeney lived in my head as this iconic character — it’s as if Wharton sat down a century ago and wrote the role for her.

"I’m thrilled to be working with this luminous actor, Charles Finch, Alison Owen and StudioCanal to bring this novel to the screen."

As well as starring in the movie, Sweeney will produce Custom of the Country with Finch of Rabbit’s Foot Films and Monumental Pictures’ Owen and StudioCanal.

Casting comes from Nina Gold, who was previously said to be in the process of “building the ensemble around Sweeney”.

Finch added: "I’ve worked for many years to bring Custom of the Country to the screen, and I’m delighted with Josie’s adaptation, and the power, passion and fun that Sydney will bring to the role. I am excited to be working with Alison and StudioCanal."

And StudioCanal CEO Anna Marsh said: "We are thrilled to be involved in bringing Custom of the Country to the big screen, led by Josie Rourke’s vision to carry Edith Wharton’s sharp and timeless observations into a new cinematic era.

"Following our recent success in distributing The Housemaid in Australia and New Zealand, we are delighted to collaborate once again with the immensely talented Sydney Sweeney as the formidable Undine Spragg.

"This project stands as a testament to StudioCanal’s commitment to championing distinctive storytelling, and we look forward to working closely with Charles Finch, Alison Owen and Sydney Sweeney as producing partners and as the film comes to life."