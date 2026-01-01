Nicole Kidman to continue living in Nashville following Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman will remain in Nashville, Tennessee following her divorce from Keith Urban.

Last September, it was revealed that the Australian actress and the country music star had split after 19 years of marriage, with the pair finalising their divorce in January.

In an interview for Variety published on Wednesday, Nicole confirmed she would continue to live in Nashville - a major centre for the country music industry - with her and Keith's daughters.

"Yes," she affirmed. "We have our life here. I'm part of the city and community for 20 years. It's my home."

Nicole received primary custody of Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, in the divorce settlement.

The Moulin Rouge! star went on to insist she is doing OK amid the breakup.

"I am, because I'm always going to be moving toward what's good. What I'm grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward," the 58-year-old continued. "That's that. Everything else I don't discuss out of respect. I'm staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that's what we'll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."

Elsewhere in the chat, Nicole shared that she has a lot of travel planned in the near future.

"We're going to head to the Galápagos (Islands) and then hike Machu Picchu (in Peru). I took my sister, nieces, nephews, and loads of friends on a cruise. We met so many good people that we didn't know," she smiled.

Nicole is currently promoting the TV series Scarpetta. Based on the book series of the same name by Patricia Cornwell, the drama is now streaming via Prime Video.

The Oscar winner will also reprise the role of Gillian Owens in Practical Magic 2, a sequel to the 1998 classic, Practical Magic. Co- Sandra Bullock, the film is slated for release in September.