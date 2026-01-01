Nicole Kidman admits she's 'circled' the idea of directing

Nicole Kidman has considered directing her own movie.

The Moulin Rouge! star is a prolific actress and producer, however, she has yet to step behind the camera and direct her own feature.

Kidman admitted to Variety that she has been tempted by the idea in the past, but it never felt like the right time.

"I've circled it. But then I've been too busy or too tired. There are still things I want to do as an actor," she said, noting that she wants to do more theatre in the U.S. "Right now is not the time for me to do that; I've got to take care of these kids. That's sort of in my 'Future' folder."

The Australian actress, who has two teenage daughters, noted that she believes film is a director's medium, so she will always try to help fulfil their vision, even if she disagrees with their idea.

"There'll be a point sometimes when I'm producing and I want to disagree, but the idea of taking something from the director and not having their ultimate vision realised? That's just not right. I should direct if I want to control that," she added.

Kidman has made it her priority to work with female writers and directors for several years. As part of that mission, she made sure a female director was hired to helm the upcoming Practical Magic sequel.

She shared, "It's so good to have?found a purpose in terms of that work, being able to shift something culturally?at a time where you just go, 'Well, yeah, I work a lot, and I'm hoping to be able to give female directors and writers far more of a chance through my own showing up and being in the thing.'"

Practical Magic 2 was directed by Susanne Bier, who previously worked with Kidman on her TV shows The Undoing and The Perfect Couple and her co-star Sandra Bullock on the 2018 movie Bird Box.

The film, a sequel to the 1998 movie Practical Magic, will be released in September.