Josh Gad reveals his mother is facing 'serious medical emergency'

Josh Gad has revealed that his mother is dealing with a "serious medical emergency".

The Frozen voice actor has explained that he had to cut short a planned trip to Disneyland Paris in order to be with his mum, Susan.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Gad asked his followers to keep her in their prayers during this time.

"So truly heartbroken that I arrived today to take a tour and celebrate the new New World of Frozen at @disneylandparis this week and instead have to leave tomorrow morning (before I even have a chance to see any of it) to be with my mother who is unfortunately dealing with a serious medical emergency," he wrote.

However, the Book of Mormon star assured fans that he plans to return to the theme park after the attraction opens on 29 April.

"I look forward to coming back and seeing this magic with the masses!" he wrote towards the end of the caption. "In the meantime, please keep my mom in your prayers. She needs all the good energy she can get."

Gad did not reveal the nature of his mother's medical emergency.

The actor has previously praised Susan publicly, calling her the "greatest mom on the planet" in a 2024 Instagram post celebrating her birthday.

"A lot of people think they have the greatest mom on the planet, but I know for a fact that that title belongs singularly to my mother @susangad who not only raised me and my brothers as a single mother, but insisted that we follow our dreams at all costs, even if it meant she had to work non-stop to give us that opportunity," he wrote at the time.

"I love you so much Mom. Thank you for guiding me, teaching me, loving me, protecting me, challenging me and lifting me," the star continued. "You are a one-of-kind. Happy birthday!!! Love you!"

Gad is perhaps best known for voicing the character Olaf in Frozen and Frozen 2. He is currently appearing as a guest storyteller on the Storybook Land Canal Boats at Disneyland.