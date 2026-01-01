Maya Rudolph to make Broadway debut in Oh, Mary!

Maya Rudolph is set to make her Broadway debut in the acclaimed stage comedy Oh, Mary!

The Bridesmaids actress will take over the role of former U.S. First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola's Broadway sensation on 28 April. She will tread the boards at New York's Lyceum Theatre for eight weeks until 20 June.

"Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed of being Cole Escola," the former Saturday Night Live star said in a statement. "Oh, Mary! is the funniest play I have ever seen, and I have seen a lot of plays, you'd be surprised. It's such an honour to play the role of Mary, especially after so many iconic Marys have come before me. So making my Broadway debut in the role of a lifetime - as a miserable, suffocated, alcoholic woman - is a real dream come true."

The play is a spoof of the lives of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln and his wife Mary Todd in the days leading up to his assassination.

The show opened on Broadway in July 2024, earning critical acclaim and landing five Tony Award nominations.

Playwright Escola, who is the first non-binary person to win Best Actor in a Play, originated the role of Mary and has since been replaced by Betty Gilpin, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Jinkx Monsoon and John Cameron Mitchell.

Kumail Nanjiani previously had a stint as Mary's Husband, while Simu Liu, Michael Urie and Cheyenne Jackson have played Mary's Teacher.

The Broadway show has now extended its run until 3 January 2027.

The comedy also opened on London's West End in December last year, with Mason Alexander Park in the titular role. Comedian Catherine Tate will succeed them as Mary from 27 April.