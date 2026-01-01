Nicole Kidman and daughter act out Bridesmaids

Nicole Kidman and one of her daughters like to act out Bridesmaids together.

The 58-year-old actress said the 2011 comedy-romance film makes her and either Sunday, 17, or Faith, 15, feel happier.

Appearing on the latest episode of comedians Bowen Yang, 35, and 36-year-old Matt Rogers' Las Culturistas podcast, Kidman revealed: "We watch Bridesmaids when we're feeling down.

"Whenever we need a lift, we watch it, we recite it, we act it out, and we do that in the kitchen. That's our saviour film to pull us out of a funk."

Bridesmaids sees Annie Walker (Kristen Wiig) overcome a series of problems as she is named maid-of-honour at Lillian's (Maya Rudolph's) wedding.

However, Lillian's other pal Helen (Rose Byrne) - who is more organised - attempts to replace Annie as maid-of-honour.

And Byrne - whose longtime partner, 55-year-old actor Bobby Cannavale, stars with Kidman in the Amazon Prime Video thriller series Scarpetta - wants to make a sequel to Bridesmaids.

In May 2023, Byrne told People: "If all the girls were in, I absolutely would.

"It's a hard act to follow because the first film was so great. It was so magical and so beloved.

"Maybe we could do a different movie together. A reimagining of something. But I miss them all. I saw Kristen Wiig recently. It was so lovely to see her. I hadn't seen her for so long, and they've all got such a special place in my heart."

Her comments echo those of co-star Melissa McCarthy, who played Megan Price in Bridesmaids - which earned almost $300 million at the box office.

McCarthy, 55, also told the publication that year: "I would do a Bridesmaids sequel this afternoon, right now.

"That group of women was the most magical thing ever. Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time.

"[Even if we are] all in our nineties and Kristen and Annie are like, 'Should we team back up?' I'd be like, 'Yes. Yeah, we should.'"

However, director Paul Feig, 63, has ruled out a sequel to the Oscar-nominated Bridesmaids.

He was quoted by Variety in September 2018 as saying: "I don’t know if there will be one, honestly. That movie worked so well because it was about a woman having a crisis in her life and fixing it. So you don’t want her to have another crisis."

Last month, Wiig, 52, revealed that the hilarious food poisoning scene was not part of the film's original script.

The scene saw Annie take Lillian's bridesmaids - Helen, Becca (Ellie Kemper), Megan and Rita (Wendi McLendon-Covey) - to a Brazilian restaurant before they get ill whilst trying on dresses in a luxury bridal store.

Speaking about that scene, Wiig told Vanity Fair: "That was a sequence that came later in the writing process. We just kind of made it our own. We don't want to see any vomit [but] you can find a way to do your version of it."

The star added: "It was so fun to do that scene and to see ... everyone's version of not feeling well and trying to hide it. It was fun to watch the ladies do their thing."