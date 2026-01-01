Kat Graham welcomes first baby with husband Bryant Wood

Kat Graham and her husband, Bryant Wood, have welcomed their first baby together.

The arrival of son Prospero 'Spero' Nyemah Wood was announced on Instagram on Thursday.

"Welcome to the world Prospero 'Spero' Nyemah Wood," the couple captioned their joint post, which showed the first photos of the family of three.

The Vampire Diaries alum announced their pregnancy news in an Instagram post back in December.

"We're having a baby!" Graham captioned the baby bump pic, to which Wood added in the comment section, "We are ready!"

Two days after the announcement, Graham revealed to People magazine that she and her husband were having a baby boy.

"Bryant and I are thrilled to announce that we're expecting a baby boy," Graham told the outlet. "This journey has been filled with so much joy, gratitude and love. We feel incredibly blessed and cannot wait for this next chapter."

Graham played the role of Bonnie Bennet in 171 episodes of The Vampire Diaries from 2009 to 2017. She and Wood tied the knot in a legal ceremony in Los Angeles in October 2023.

Two years later, they hosted a wedding celebration at Chalet Tournesol, a private estate in Mountain Centre, California, in front of family and friends.

Graham is set to star on the big screen next month as she plays the part of Diana Ross in the much-anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, Michael. The film will be in cinemas from 24 April.