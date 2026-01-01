Ricky Gervais' partner Jane Fallon diagnosed with breast cancer

Ricky Gervais' longtime partner, Jane Fallon, has revealed she's been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The British author and television producer shared that she got the news a month ago in an Instagram post on Thursday.

She noted that her breast cancer was caught in the very early stage and that her prognosis is "excellent".

"I had a routine mammogram a week before Christmas. I had no symptoms but the brilliant radiographer spotted something iffy and sent me for further tests and eventually a biopsy," she penned.

"Since then, I've had more mammograms, more biopsies and an MRI so they can pinpoint the problem area precisely. It's been a lot, I'm not going to lie."

Fallon is scheduled to undergo surgery in two weeks.

Fallon and Gervais have been dating since 1982, after they met as students at University College London.

Back in 2018, Fallon shared the secret to their long-lasting relationship.

"To paraphrase Joan Collins, separate bathrooms are the secret to a happy relationship. Separate bedrooms would be a disaster, though!" she told the Daily Mail.

"Other than that, I don't really know; it sounds pathetic, but you just have to get on," she continued. "You've got to be friends, and you have to be able to laugh."

She also shared that she and The Office star had never felt the need to tie the knot.

"We're not married because neither of us is fussed. I think if one of us really cared, then we would probably do it, but it's not really been anything that either of us has ever really needed."