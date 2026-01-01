Bunnie Xo's memoir Stripped Down snapped up for film adaptation

The film rights to Bunnie Xo's memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, have been snapped up.

Yellowstone producers 101 Studios is fast-tracking the newly released tell-all book, Variety reports.

The book explores the rags-to-riches journey of Alisa DeFord, known to her fans as Bunnie Xo, from a Las Vegas trailer park to media stardom as the founder of Dumb Blonde Productions.

"Bunnie Xo's story is the kind of raw, unfiltered journey that audiences immediately connect with; honest, fearless and ultimately inspiring," gushed David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios.

"At 101 Studios, along with our partners at Universal Pictures, we're excited to bring Stripped Down to the screen and capture the resilience, humour and humanity that make her story so powerful"

The memoir, which was published last month, is currently in its third week on the New York Times Best Sellers List.

Bunnie Xo hosts the popular podcast Dumb Blonde, which attracts over a million downloads a month. She is married to singer-songwriter Jelly Roll.

"Writing this book was one of the most vulnerable things I've ever done. I told my story the only way I knew how: raw, real and unapologetic," Bunnie Xo said in a statement.

"Seeing it now move from the pages to the big screen is something I never could have imagined. I can't wait for audiences to experience the chaos, the heartbreak, the humour, and the redemption in a way that only film can capture.

"If this film does anything, I hope it reminds people that your past nor your trauma can ever define you, your comeback does. It's never too late."