Emma Heming Willis launches dementia research fund amid Bruce Willis's health battle

Emma Heming Willis is launching a fund for dementia research amid her husband Bruce Willis's battle with the disease.

The Die Hard actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023 after he began experiencing "challenges with communication".

On Thursday night, Emma accepted the Susan Newhouse & Si Newhouse Award of Hope at The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration's Hope Rising Benefit in New York. During her speech, the model-entrepreneur announced the establishment of The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund for Dementia Research and Caregiver Support.

"This journey has opened my eyes to the realities so many families face when a loved one is living with frontotemporal dementia. I believe deeply in the importance of supporting research while also showing up for the caregivers who carry so much every day," the 47-year-old said, according to People. "Through this fund, my hope is to help deepen understanding of FTD and ensure families facing it feel seen, supported, and less alone. Bruce has always led with generosity and heart, and I know he would be proud to see this effort helping families facing this disease."

The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund will be overseen by the non-profit Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF).

On the organisation's website, a spokesperson explained that the "grant-making" initiative will focus on raising awareness of FTD, investing in promising research, accelerating discovery, and supporting caregivers.

Emma and Bruce, 70, wed in 2009 and share daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

The Hollywood icon is also father to three adult daughters from his first marriage to Demi Moore.

Emma has been open about her experiences serving as a caregiver for her husband, and last September, she published a book titled The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.