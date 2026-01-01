Aaron Pierre to star in Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow

Aaron Pierre has joined the cast of the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow.

The 31-year-old actor will bring the character of John Stewart / Green Lantern - a role he will play in the upcoming TV series Lanterns - to the big screen in James Gunn's follow-up to last year's superhero blockbuster.

The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker has penned the script and is back behind the camera on Man of Tomorrow, which is scheduled to begin production this summer in Atlanta.

The flick is set to bring back several cast members from last year's DC Universe film - with David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult reprising their roles as Superman and Lex Luthor respectively.

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen) and Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher) are also returning for the sequel.

However, the movie will see the introduction of classic Superman villain Brainiac - who will be portrayed by the German actor Lars Eidinger.

Pierre playing Stewart in the film fits in with Gunn's vision of having the DC screen universe - both movies and TV shows - integrate seamlessly.

Stewart is a Green Lantern - one of the space cops patrolling Earth - and the character's appearance in the picture makes logical sense as both Superman and Brainiac are characters with alien origins.

Superman marked the launch of the DC Universe and Gunn previously described it as the hardest movie he had ever worked on - and claimed that he may not have even directed it had he not found Corenswet to play the Man of Steel.

The 59-year-old filmmaker told the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast: "This was the hardest movie I’ve ever made. The next hardest was probably the first Guardians. With Guardians, you were building a corner of the universe that felt completely different from everything else Marvel was doing at the time. Here, I was reorienting something everyone already thinks they understand. Strangely, it’s the most comic-book-driven thing I’ve ever done. More than any of my other superhero films.

"Everyone in the world thinks something different about Superman. Everybody knows who he is.

"There were all the eyes on us — on DC, on the DCU, on everything. That pressure was real.

"If I couldn’t find Superman, I wasn’t going to make the movie. I remember thinking [after Corenswet’s audition], ‘If that’s the worst we do, we’re in great shape.'"

Gunn juggles his role as a director with that of co-CEO at DC Studios and admits that he has an unusual combination of jobs.

He said: "I don’t think it’s ever really been done. Even Walt Disney was more of a producer than a director. It’s an experiment. And yes, sometimes it probably sounds like madness - especially since I don’t make the most conventional films. But I love big spectacle. That’s my jam. I originally said no to the job. I didn’t want to do what Kevin Feige does. But once Peter [Safran] and I knew we’d be doing it together, it became exciting. I still don’t know if it’s sustainable long-term. It’s a lot. There just aren’t enough hours in the day."