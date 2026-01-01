Rosamund Pike felt 'ill-equipped' and 'out of her league' making Doom

Rosamund Pike has admitted that she felt "out of her comfort zone" and "out of her depth" making the 2005 action movie Doom.

The Saltburn actress starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Karl Urban in the movie adaptation of the popular video game, but despite the popularity of the game, the sci-fi action horror film ended up being a commercial and critical failure.

During an appearance on the How to Fail podcast, Pike admitted that the experience made her realise she wasn't cut out to be an action star, even though she'd had a "promising start" with the James Bond film Die Another Day, her movie debut.

"When I was making Pride & Prejudice and I was having great fun in my cornfields in my bonnet, I get a call to be in an action franchise," she recalled. "They were making a cinema version, a narrative version of the video game Doom. And I think in my bonnet, in my field of hay bales, 'Yeah, I can do anything. I can jump on this hay bale in my crinoline, so I can certainly go and kill some zombies on Mars.'"

The Gone Girl actress explained that it was originally supposed to star British actor Ray Winstone, but then the project was "reimagined" and Johnson ended up in the lead role.

When she got on set with the former wrestler, who was "macho" and a "completely different beast", Pike realised she was "utterly ill-equipped" to be an action star, noting that he had weights on set but she didn't do any physical training for the role.

"I was just out of my comfort zone, out of my league, out of my depth," she added of the film, in which a team of marines are sent on a rescue mission to a facility on Mars.

Pike, who was early in her career at the time, feared her acting days were over after being involved with the panned project.

"The film was an absolute bomb. I mean, I probably could have ended my career," she said. "It was just probably one of the worst films ever made. I mean, it was a catastrophe. I don't read the reviews, but you get the sense like you're lucky to have survived that one."

As a result of the film, the British star now does more research before accepting roles and has no plans to be an action star again.