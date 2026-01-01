KPop Demon Hunters sequel confirmed by Netflix

A KPop Demon Hunters sequel has been officially confirmed by Netflix.

The streaming giant has tapped filmmakers Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans to return as part of their new multi-year writing and directing deal with the company.

The original animated flick became the most watched movie in Netflix history when it was released last June as it told the story of K-pop group Huntrix, whose music is the secret key to stopping demons from invading the world.

The film featured the smash-hit song Golden - which won a Grammy last month and is nominated for Best Original Song at Sunday's (15.03.26) Academy Awards.

A date is yet to be confirmed for the sequel, but a previously reported 2029 release appears unlikely given how long it will take to make an animated project on such a huge scale.

Kang and Appelhans are believed to be in the early stages of developing the sequel and will turn their full attention to the project - which will be produced by Sony Pictures Animation - once awards season has concluded.

In a statement, Kang said: "I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters. There’s so much more to this world we have built and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning."

Appelhans added: "These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home. We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation and story can come together."

Netflix's chief content officer Bela Bajaria commented: "With KPop Demon Hunters, Maggie and Chris didn’t just reach audiences, they ignited a global fandom that crossed languages, generations, and genres. We’re incredibly proud to deepen our partnership with them and, together with our partners at Sony Pictures Animation, build this universe in ways that will surprise and delight fans all over the world."

Sony animation chiefs Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville stated: "Championing the bold creative visions of our filmmakers is at the heart of everything we do at Sony Pictures Animation. Maggie and Chris brought their incredibly distinct perspectives to this film, telling a story audiences embraced around the globe. We are thrilled to work with them to expand their vision in the next chapter."

Kang had suggested earlier this year that the team behind KPop Demon Hunters were resting their "creative brains" for the time being after the phenomenal success of the movie.

The 44-year-old filmmaker told People: "There's so many ways we can take it, but honestly, we haven't had any time to really think about anything.

“Our creative brains are sitting on a couch."

She said of the flick's mind-blowing global success: "It's been a whirlwind.

"It's been amazing to see so many people around the world celebrate the movie and have it just connect with so many people."