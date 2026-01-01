Heidi Klum claims ADHD is her 'superpower'

Heidi Klum has claimed ADHD is her "superpower".

The supermodel revealed she credits her committed work ethic to the condition, arguing that having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder enabled her to juggle all her commitments.

"I see ADHD as something positive because it allows me to do more things at once," Heidi, 52, told Glamour Germany. "It's my superpower."

The mother of four explained she had come up with a theory that living with the neurodevelopmental disorder was a primary driver for her achievements.

"Maybe it's instinct - or just my own idea. I'm very hyperactive because of my ADHD," Heidi said. "I can do a thousand different things at once. I work on many projects simultaneously and keep taking on more."

ADHD typically shows up in childhood and is linked with difficulty regulating attention, as well as hyperactivity, hyperfocus, impulsivity, and emotional instability.

While she had never opened up previously about having been diagnosed with ADHD, the Project Runway host had often talked about her "workaholic" tendencies in the past.

"I'm a workaholic, control freak," Heidi told People Magazine last July. "I've been so focused with the shows that I have been doing and making sure that everything that comes out of them looks good. I love what I do."