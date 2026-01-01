Gwyneth Paltrow remembers 'naughty' late Valentino Garavani

Gwyneth Paltrow has remembered the late, "naughty" fashion designer, Valentino Garavani.

The Goop founder and the fashion designer were longtime friends, with Gwyneth expressing sadness that she had missed Valentino's January funeral due to work commitments.

"I wasn't able to be there for Valentino's funeral," she told Vogue Magazine in an interview published on Thursday. "I was filming something."

Asked for her favourite memories of Valentino, who died in Rome on 19 January, aged 93, Gwyneth gushed about the fashion mogul's passion for beauty - and his luxurious lifestyle.

"It was inspiring to be around somebody that lived the way he did: Beauty was so infused in everything he touched," she recalled.

"The table settings, the butlers, the things that none of us can afford - he lived like that, in a castle outside of Paris with a moat around it."

The Oscar winner added that while Valentino's good manners meant "you went over and sat up a little straighter", he also had a "naughty" streak and a taste for gossip.

"But then he was so naughty, and he had such a great laugh," Gwyneth remembered. "He loved Hollywood stories, and would love hearing gossip. He thought Jennifer Lopez was the most beautiful woman alive. He would say, 'She's beautiful - but not like Jennifer Lopez.' And he would always be on me for my physical appearance - somewhere in between a fatherly way and a designer way. Like, 'Did you gain three kilos? Why aren't you wearing mascara? Would it kill you to put a little swipe of lipstick on?'"

The Oscar-winning actress previously paid tribute to Valentino on Instagram in January.