Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner deny Ray J's claim about sex tape leak

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have denied Ray J's claim that they intentionally released a sex tape in 2007.

Last October, the reality TV star and her mother filed a defamation lawsuit against the R&B singer - real name William Ray Norwood Jr. - after he alleged the pair had "repeatedly engaged in a criminal enterprise and racketeering activity".

The following month, Ray J sued Kardashian and Jenner, and in legal documents, claimed they were the ones who leaked the controversial pornographic film.

But in a declaration submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court this week, Kardashian maintained that she had nothing to do with the sex tape being made public.

"His claim that I had a plan with my mother and others to release a sex tape, defraud the public, and file a 'fake' lawsuit against the porn company that released it to 'create buzz' is a lie," she said, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

In her own statement, Jenner insisted she was "heartbroken" over the claims.

"As a mother, the notion that I orchestrated or produced sex tapes involving my daughter, or was in any way involved in the creation or distribution of any sex tapes, is not only entirely untrue but deeply offensive and harmful and has haunted me for decades," the 70-year-old continued. "I was absolutely heartbroken, crushed and devastated as a mother to see my daughter in this situation where her most intimate and private moments were exposed to the world."

A short time later, Ray J claimed in an interview with TMZ that Kardashian and Jenner "lied" in their declarations and that the trio had discussions with executives at the company Vivid Entertainment at one point in the past.

A spokesperson for Vivid has always asserted that they purchased the tape from a "third party".

Representatives for Kardashian, Jenner, and Ray J have not yet commented further on the allegations.