Zach Braff denies rumours that he is dating AI chatbot

Zach Braff has denied rumours that he is in a relationship with an AI chatbot.

The actor and filmmaker has addressed the speculation on social media, explaining that the claims appear to stem from a storyline in his TV series Scrubs.

The rumour first surfaced on the podcast I Need You Guys, hosted by actress Jenny Slate and comedy writers Max Silvestri and Gabe Liedman.

During the episode, Silvestri claimed he had heard of a "well-known actor who's currently in a romantic relationship with his AI chatbot".

Although he did not mention Braff by name, listeners quickly began speculating that the rumour referred to the actor.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 50-year-old dismissed the claims, suggesting the speculation may have originated from a plotline in an upcoming episode of the medical sitcom's reboot.

"I'm not dating a chatbot," he wrote. "I can't believe I have to type these words."

"It is a storyline in an upcoming ep of Scrubs," the TV star continued. "Maybe it came from that? Not sure. But not me."

Braff concluded the post by writing, "Love, the guy not dating his chatbot."

The Garden State actor/director also posted a screenshot of Slate, explaining in the caption that he had been unaware of the December podcast clip because he does not use TikTok.

"I had no idea until tonight (because I'm not on TikTok) that these folks were the origin of this?" he penned.

Sharing a separate photo of comedian Kumail Nanjiani, who appeared as a guest on the episode, Braff added, "I feel like now is a good time to be kind to people."

During the podcast episode, Silvestri claimed the unnamed actor "brings the chatbot with him" and, when asked whether the person was A-list, he replied that he was "as near A-list as TV can get you".