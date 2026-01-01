Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's kids had 'reservations' about Family Movie

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's children had "reservations" about starring with their famous parents in Family Movie.

The couple are joined on screen for the first time in the horror-comedy by son Travis, 36, and daughter Sosie, 33, and the pair admitted they were worried about potential arguments within their family on the set of the film, which is also directed by their parents.

Sosie told Entertainment Weekly: "I had reservations for sure. I think we all were concerned that, you know, things would come up, we would get into arguments... little tensions and stuff would arise in the situation because we're on set."

Musician Travis told how all of the family are "attuned to the horror genre" but "from a variety of different perspectives, experiences, and age", so his reservations stemmed from wanting to be heard.

He said: "Sosie and I had an idea and a direction for how we saw this film, and we just wanted to make sure that our voices were heard in those moments."

Fortunately, working on Family Movie - which follows a family of filmmakers who find themselves in a horror movie of their own when a body turns up on the set of their low-budget project - brought all four even closer together.

Sosie said: "It was the most pleasant and exciting and kind of connected experience that we could have had."

And Travis was "floored and impressed" by how well they worked together.

He said: "It felt extremely collaborative and felt like everybody's voices were heard.

"I think everybody's voices are seen and heard in the film as well... It was magical."

Meanwhile, Kyra admitted it was "really hard to separate" her professional role as director from being her co-stars' mom.

She said: "When you're dealing with actors, you know, that you're directing that aren't your children, you're not like going, 'How's their day? Are they okay?' or 'Can I help them with this thing?' And I think it was really hard to separate that at times.

"But I just kept trying to remind myself ... I was just utterly impressed with their ability to have stuff going on in their lives and their ability to just show up on set and, like, that stays at home."

Kevin had a lot of "pride" in getting to work with his family, especially because of the challenges of working on an independent film.

He said: "They both have an incredibly strong work ethic, a very strong concern and empathy for people and their jobs, and respect amongst crews.

"So that's always just makes you feel good."